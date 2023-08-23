UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Chandrayaan-3 UAE Minister congratulates India, says 'historic day for human exploration'

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

India has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China, in landing a spacecraft on the Moon

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 5:26 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 10:03 AM

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has extended her heartfelt felicitations to India for becoming the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the Moon.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday – minutes after Chandrayaan-3 made the historic soft landing on the Moon – Al Amiri posted: “Congratulations @isro (Indian Space Research Organisation, on the successful moon landing #Chandrayaan_3.”

“Congratulations to our friends in India for becoming the fourth nation to successfully land on the moon, and the first nation to land on the South Pole of the moon. This is a historic day for human exploration,” she added.

India has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China, in landing a spacecraft on the Moon. India also is the first country to have reached the unexplored lunar south pole.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE