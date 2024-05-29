Celebrating a new era with Galadari Brothers and WithFeeling

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 8:23 PM

Galadari Brothers have always pioneered growth, cultivating brands, divisions, and communities.

Their new logo, visual identity, commitments, and brand positioning are designed to propel Galadari to even greater heights.

Under the visionary leadership of their Co-Chairman and GCEO, Mohammed Galadari, the conglomerate is ushering in a new era of innovation and growth, with the creative guidance of their GCMO, Armand Andrea, who spearheaded the rebranding project to success.

Part of this involved the creation of a new sonic identity by WithFeeling, which specialises in original music composition, sonic branding, and creating compelling soundscapes to forge deeper connections between people and organisations.

“Sound, for us, is not just a medium but a vibrant language for storytelling, a powerful tool that triggers emotions and drives business growth. We're passionate about creating resonant sensory experiences, using brand voices and innovative sound design to leave a lasting impact,” says Chris Atkins, Managing Director, WithFeeling.

Through the new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand. As a result, WithFeeling opted for an orchestral arrangement infused with modern synth elements to contemporise the sound.