Car fire accidents in UAE: 7 items to not leave in your vehicle this summer

Photo used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 5:39 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 5:44 PM

The risk of an accident taking place tends to increase during summers in the UAE due to the drastic rise in temperatures.

While tyre bursts are often the main cause of accidents during this time, few other mishaps may also lead to deadly incidents like 'fire accidents'.

Most of these are caused by negligence of drivers towards safety and preventive measures. Here are six items that are susceptible to catching fire if left in a car during the heat months.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Compressed packages

Batteries

Energy storage devices

Hand sanitiser

Perfumes

Gas cylinders

Lighters

Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire.

The Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to always keep a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit in the vehicle, which is important for the driver's safety, as well as of others on the road.