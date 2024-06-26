Cancer, liver diseases: Summer itching could signal more serious health issues, UAE doctors say

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:14 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:28 PM

Itching during the summer could be indicative of more serious health issues, said healthcare specialists, as they advised people not to ignore the condition.

Doctors said the most common summer rashes they record in the clinic are acne breakouts, folliculitis, dry and irritated skin, melasma, sun allergy, sunburn, and rashes related to swimming such as swimmer’s ear and swimmer’s itch.

“However, itching might be a sign of a more serious underlying medical condition including diabetes, thyroid issues, liver or kidney illness, or even certain malignancies,” said Dr C Vijay Krishna, specialist, at Centre for Dermatology and Cosmetology, Thumbay University Hospital.

“Getting sunburned can spoil summer fun. It can also increase your risk of developing skin cancer,” warned Dr Doaa Al Rawad, specialist, dermatology, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Dr Krishna highlighted the story of a Filipina, in her early twenties, who came to the dermatology department of Thumbay University Hospital with recent onset itchy reddish rash on her face and hands. She was receiving medications for her acne treatment which included oral doxycycline along with some other creams. The itching affected her face, chest, and back, accompanied by red flare-ups resembling burn marks.

At the hospital, she was evaluated for a suspected photosensitivity reaction to the antibiotics exacerbated by sun exposure. She was advised to discontinue the medications immediately and was provided with alternative acne treatment options that did not pose a risk of photosensitivity.

Care for babies

Dr Al Rawad also highlighted that they are seeing many infants and babies with prickly heat (or heat rash) caused due to blocked sweat glands. “When the sweat cannot get out, it builds up under the skin, causing a rash and tiny, itchy bumps. We usually recommend breathable clothes for babies and placing them in a cool environment,” said Dr Al Rawad

Underlying condition due to itching

More than a few weeks of persistent itching, especially if it is severe or interferes with sleep, maybe a sign of an underlying medical issue, said doctors.

“Itching may indicate systemic problems if it is accompanied by additional symptoms including yellowing of the skin or eyes, severe weight loss, changes in bowel habits, exhaustion, or abnormal blood tests,” said Dr Krishna.