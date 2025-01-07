Business Bay knife attack case: Dubai court upholds prison term of convict

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a three-month prison sentence of a defendant for assaulting three men with a knife, threatening them, and using offensive language during a late-night altercation in Dubai’s Business Bay area.

According to case records, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on April 4, 2024, when the defendant, an Egyptian along with another individual who remains at large, forced their way into a vehicle driven by the first victim, who is also an Egyptian.

Investigations revealed that the first victim had just finished work in the Business Bay area and boarded his car, only to be startled by the defendant’s accomplice opening the rear passenger door and gripping him around the neck.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The defendant then squeezed into the driver’s seat beside the victim.

The victims' statements said the intruders demanded the victim drive them elsewhere while using offensive language against him.

When the victim refused to comply and asked for an explanation, the accomplice in the back seat produced a knife, pressed it to the victim’s neck, and again ordered him to drive.

During the 15-minute standoff, the victim attempted to raise the alarm by opening the car’s sunroof and shouting for help. Two men, both Egyptians, heard his calls and rushed to the scene.

One opened the rear door to intervene but was attacked by the knife-wielding man, sustaining injuries to his hands.

The other man confronted the defendant by opening the driver’s door. Although he managed to pull the defendant out of the vehicle, the accomplice struck him across the face with the knife before fleeing.

The group then subdued the defendant until police arrived and placed him under arrest.