Burj Khalifa turns 15: How much it costs to rent a home at the world's tallest building in Dubai

Average property prices in the Burj Khalifa are 78.5 per cent above the city-wide rates in Dubai while rentals for 1-bedroom units range between Dh150,000 to 180,000 annually, depending on furnishings and floor levels, according to the latest industry reports.

Knight Frank data showed that average prices in the Burj Khalifa stood at Dh3,000 per square foot compared to a city-wide average of Dh1,680 per sqft at the end of 2024.

The figures were released on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the world’s tallest building.

“The Burj Khalifa’s 15-year reign as the world’s tallest building comes at a time when Dubai’s residential market is experiencing record demand and growth. Indeed, city-wide prices ended the year 19.1 per cent up on 2023, with the Burj Khalifa not far behind with 12.9 per cent growth, a remarkable achievement given the city-wide dearth of properties for sale,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for Mena at Knight Frank.

Every 200th dirham went to Burj Khalifa

The global real estate consultancy said Dubai has recorded Dh1.77 trillion in total residential sales since 2010, with the Burj Khalifa accounting for 0.5 per cent of this total. “To put this into perspective, every 200th dirham spent on residential properties in Dubai over the last 15 years has gone towards owning a piece of the world’s tallest building,” it said.

According to preliminary 2024 sales data by Knight Frank, Burj Khalifa achieved home sales of Dh467.1 million in 2024. Residential sales in the iconic tower were 5.7 per cent lower than 2023 sales of Dh495.2 million, despite a 27 per cent drop in the number of homes available for sale in the building, highlighting its sustained appeal, especially among high-net-worth individuals.

Highest single-building sale

A total of 98 non-branded residential units were sold in Burj Khalifa last year, with an average transaction price of Dh4.8 million per home. The highest price per square foot in this segment was Dh4,391 for a 2-bedroom apartment, which sold for Dh9.7 million.

In addition, 18 branded residences were sold with the most expensive residence, a 5-bedroom unit, fetched Dh44 million, equating to Dh4,987 per sqft.

Since its inauguration in 2010, the Burj Khalifa has accounted for Dh8.8 billion of home sales in Dubai, the highest for any single building in the city, 43 per cent ahead of Atlantis The Royal at Dh6.2 billion.

Petri Mannila, partner and head of prime residential, Dubai, Knight Frank, said high-net-worth individual buyers are not just investing in the city but are actively targeting Dubai’s most luxurious homes for personal use.

Rent in Burj Khalifa In 2024, rentals in the world's tallest tower reached closer to the peak witnessed in 2015-2016. Data from the property brokerage firm Betterhomes revealed that 1-bedroom apartment rent peaked in 2015-2016 at over Dh180,000. In 2024, rentals for 1-bedroom units ranged between Dh150,000 to Dh180,000 annually, depending on furnishings and floor levels. Historically, the building has maintained an occupancy rate of 85-90 per cent, showcasing consistent demand despite market cycles. Property in the landmark tower provides rental yields of 5 to 6 per cent, making it a preferred choice for buy-to-let investors, said Betterhomes.