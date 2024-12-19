Burj Khalifa NYE 2024 fireworks: Up to Dh5,000 per person for front seat view

The world’s tallest tower puts on a dazzling fireworks and light show which is watched by millions, both in person and online
Some restaurants in Dubai are charging a minimum spend of Dh5,000 per person to get a front seat view of the famed Burj Khalifa fireworks on New Year’s eve (NYE).
The Instagrammable restaurant Cé La Vi will have a night-long celebration complete with entertainment which is priced at a minimum spend of Dh5,000 per person, redeemable against the eatery’s Michelin-recognised à la carte menu. With performances featuring Britain’s Got Talent stars Jack Pack and festive décor, the restaurant will offer direct views of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.
One of the most iconic display of pyrotechnics in the world, each year, the world’s tallest tower puts on a dazzling fireworks and light show which is watched by millions, both in person and online. A colour-coded zone system will be put in place this year to ensure smooth access and navigation for all visitors. Each zone offers designated routes and services.
At the Palace Downtown, the iconic Viewing Deck and the restaurant Thiptara were fully booked out according to a spokesperson. The hotel’s Buhaira Lounge, which offers a full view of the tower and its fireworks, has tables available with prices set at Dh4,500 per person which includes unlimited buffet food and house beverages.
Those visiting the highest located restaurant in the world, At.mosphere, will not have a direct view of the fireworks but will be able to watch it on a livestream. Located on the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest tower, the eatery has window seats priced at Dh4,250 and non-window seats at Dh3,500. Offering welcome drinks, canapes, a gala dinner, a New Year countdown, the restaurant will also have DJ afterparty in the lounge to welcome in 2025.
Specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken, Nando’s in Dubai Mall has a special NYE offering with prices per person at Dh4,000 for gold class, Dh3,500 for silver class and Dh3,000 for bronze for unlimited food and drinks. Canadian café Tim Hortons is also offering platinum, diamond and silver class tickets for Dh3,000, Dh2,000 and Dh1,500 each with unlimited food.
The restaurant Tribes, which is offering African cuisine, has seats priced at Dh3500 per person for the NYE fireworks but are completely sold out for its terrace view. According to its online booking system, only indoor tables are available on Dec 31.
Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is offering seats at its restaurant for Dh2,500 per person while fast food chain Five Guys is promising “a front-row seat to this epic firework show” for Dh1,750, with unlimited food.
Apart from the restaurants, revellers can also buy tickets to Emaar Burj Park, which is priced at Dh580 per person for adults and Dh370 for children. In addition to this, there are several public viewing areas from where people can watch the fireworks for free.
