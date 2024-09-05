Built a 'home' in Dubai, says expat who is leaving UAE after 5 decades

Manjuran Joseph Jacob with family. Photos: Supplied

'The final goodbye is not to a place, but to a time in your life that will always be with you," said Manjuran Joseph Jacob who has spent nearly five decades in the UAE.

When Manjuran chose to relocate from Muscat, Oman, to Dubai in 1978, he had no idea where this journey would take him. However, 46 years later, as it is time to pack up and leave the country, he says he is still not mentally prepared. Even as he takes this step, he anticipates he will probably return soon.

‘I’ve built a home here’

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said, “In over four decades I’ve built a ‘home’ here. Leaving now, I am not just departing from a geographical location, but from a lifetime of experiences that have shaped who I am. I haven’t spent as much time in my home country in India as much as I’ve spent in the UAE.”

He said when he came here, he was a bachelor and now he is a grandfather with a few grown-up grandkids.

“Therefore, I feel there is a bittersweetness in knowing that while I may go out of the UAE, one can never take the UAE out of me,” said the 75-year-old Indian expat.

Recalling the early days, Manjuran said, “A year after I arrived in the UAE, I got married, my wife gave birth in India and then joined me here, my sons were raised here. They are married and have become parents. So, now I have family here and several friends.”

The septuagenarian, who is a Golden Visa Holder, has decided even as he leaves the country for his hometown in Thrissur, Kerala on Saturday, he will always come back to the emirate annually and spend a few months here.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to articulate the reasons, but it ultimately comes down to how accustomed my wife and I have become to the life we chose decades ago. I spent 45 years with the same organisation, progressing from an accountant to General Manager in a company that I played a key role in establishing and nurturing over the years.”

“The UAE has given me so much -- a place to grow, to succeed, to love, and to live,” he added.

Challenges of early years

Similarly, Alphonsa Jacob, his 65-year-old wife, believes it was a difficult time as she balanced teaching children, managing household responsibilities, and working in the early years of her life in the UAE.

“My company allowed me a lot of flexibility when my children were young, those were challenging times. However, over the years we’ve got a lot from this city. Now we're very happy because our two sons are well settled, and we have grandchildren.”

“We missed out on being with our children all the time due to being working parents and not having much time to spend with them, but now we can make up for the lost time.”