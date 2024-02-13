UAE: NMC founder BR Shetty arrives in Abu Dhabi ahead of BAPS Hindu Mandir opening

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 7:28 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:15 PM

BR Shetty, founder of NMC Group, returned to UAE on Tuesday morning and was warmly welcomed by non-resident Indian expatriates belonging to his home state Karnataka.

The entrepreneur, who had been under a protracted travel ban in India for non-payment of debts owed to two Indian banks, was granted permission to travel to Abu Dhabi by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday.

The court has suspended the Lookout Circulars (LOCs) issued by Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank and the endorsement issued by Bureau of Immigration against Shetty, and granted him conditional permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for treatment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than three years ago, Indian immigration authorities denied him permission to fly to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru airport based on the LOCs issued by the banks in relation to default of loans granted to companies promoted by him.

In 2021, the state’s high court had rejected Shetty’s plea against the action of the Bureau of Immigration restraining him from leaving India based on the LOCs issued by the two public sector banks.

Shetty, who was chairman of the temple coordination committee, the first traditional Hindu place of worship of Abu Dhabi, and was part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony, is expected to witness the grand inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Karnataka Sangha Dubai President Shashidar Nagarajappa, vice-president Daya Kirodian, executive general secretary Manohar Hegde, joint secretary Mallikarjun Gowda, treasurer Nagaraj Rao received and welcomed Shetty and Dr Chandrakumari Shetty.

ALSO READ: