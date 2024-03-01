Hindu temple Abu Dhabi: What to wear, norms; 20 things visitors need to keep in mind

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 2:49 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 2:55 PM

The BAPS Hindu Mandir, an architectural splendor, is a place of worship in Abu Dhabi. The Middle East’s first traditional Hindu stone temple is a sacred space where community members gather to offer prayers, perform rituals, and seek spiritual guidance. Following the conclusion of the ‘Festival of Harmony’, which saw a significant turnout of pre-registered visitors, the temple has opened its doors to people of all faiths and religions.

Volunteers and staff from BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha will be available onsite to help and assist visitors. However, before planning your visit, Khaleej Times presents essential etiquette guidelines to observe at the Hindu temple.

Modest attire is essential: Visitors are advised to wear clothing that covers their shoulders and knees respectfully. Offensive designs and slogans on clothing are strictly prohibited. Transparent, translucent, or tight-fitting garments are also prohibited to maintain the sanctity of the complex. Please note that entry may be refused if visitors fail to adhere to these guidelines or if their attire is deemed inappropriate by authorised staff.

No pets allowed: Visitors are kindly requested not to bring their pets, as animals are not allowed entry into the temple complex.

No outside food or beverages: Outside food and drinks are not permitted within the temple premises. Sattvic food is available on-site.

No drones: Drones are strictly prohibited within the temple premises unless prior approvals have been obtained from local authorities and communicated to authorised staff.

Unaccompanied children: Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter the temple premises.

Baggage regulations: Purses and personal pouches are allowed into the complex. However, bags, rucksacks/backpacks, and cabin luggage are not allowed within the temple premises. Visitors are advised not to bring these or leave them in their vehicles upon arrival.

Weapons and sharp objects: Entry points are equipped with X-ray scanners and metal detectors to detect and prohibit dangerous objects such as knives, lighters, and matchboxes.

Smoke-free zone: Smoking, vaping, and the use of tobacco products are strictly prohibited throughout the 27-acre facility, including parking areas.

Alcohol prohibition: The consumption of alcohol, including liquor, wine, and other alcoholic beverages, is strictly forbidden. Visitors in an intoxicated state will be denied entry.

Guides: Translation and interpretation services are permitted only under the supervision of the accompanying temple tour guide.

Shoe removal: To adhere to tradition, visitors are required to remove their shoes before entering the temple. Designated areas are provided for shoe storage, and special temperature-controlled tiles are installed for barefoot walking.

Mobile phone usage: While mobile phones and pictures are allowed around the exterior of the temple, they are strictly prohibited within the temple. To preserve the spiritual atmosphere, no calls, selfies, or photography are allowed inside. Phones must be switched off or put on silent mode.

Wheelchair accessibility: The temple does have facilities to accommodate wheelchair-bound visitors, ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience. Priority access and special assistance will be provided to people of determination at entry gates.

Preserving sanctity: Visitors are requested to observe silence to preserve the spiritual atmosphere inside the temple, especially during ongoing rituals.

Artwork preservation: Visitors should not touch the delicate stone carvings, ornamentation, paintings, or the protective casings on the temple facade and interior.

Ritual observance: Visitors are welcome to participate in rituals and prayers as a sign of respect for cultural traditions and beliefs.

Respect for deities: The deities within the temple are revered. Visitors must refrain from touching the sacred images.

Cleanliness: Visitors are asked to refrain from spitting or littering on the temple premises. Trash should be disposed of in designated bins to maintain cleanliness.

No vandalism: Writing or drawing on the temple walls is strictly prohibited.

Photography and recording: Personal photography and video recording are allowed for non-commercial purposes. For commercial or journalistic purposes, prior permission must be obtained by contacting press@mandir.ae. Visitors must present credentials and display a written permit.

