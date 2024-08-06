Bangladeshis in UAE relieved to hear from families after weeks of internet, phone blackouts

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024

Bangladeshi expats in the UAE are relieved that they can once again reach their loved ones after days of internet and telecommunication disruption.

However, UAE residents continue to fear for the safety and well-being of their families back home. After prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled in response to nationwide protests, the uncertainty in the country has become a new concern.

Many have advised their family members to avoid crowded areas and stay indoors to minimise the risk of getting caught in violent clashes across many cities.

Farhana Rahman, a Bangladeshi expat, and a housemaker residing in Al Nahda in Sharjah has strictly advised her family members in Bangladesh to remain in their home. “I couldn't speak to my family back home for over a week. The clashes between the students and the government led to a lot of fear and we did not know what our family members were doing,” said Rahman.

“I would anxiously wait for a double tick on my brother’s Whatsapp chat, and the message was not delivered for nearly 4 days at a stretch. There was limited connectivity for phone calls as well,” said Rahman. “Finally, last evening, the internet was restored, and I am now able to talk to them. It is such a relief.”

‘Returned to an era without mobile phones’

Arif Hassan, a businessman said that the experience of not being able to get in touch with loved ones was like living in the era without mobile phones.

“It felt like we have returned back into the period without mobile phones. The silence was horrifying, and the only information we got about the situation in our country was from the news and television,” said Hassan, who did not hear the voice of his mother, wife, and daughter for five days.

“Every moment was filled with anxiety, not knowing what was happening back home. Hearing my family's voices after so long was a huge relief, added Hassan, who belongs to Gazipur.

The anti-government protests in July began in response to the reintroduction of job quotas, which were later scrapped by the Supreme Court, which gave priority to certain groups in highly sought-after civil service positions.

A nationwide internet ban was enforced, telecommunication lines were disrupted, and a curfew was imposed. The military was also brought in to quell the growing unrest. At least 300 people have been killed in the demonstrations.

The situation remains tense after the Bangladeshi prime minister fled to India on Monday evening.

Concerned over uncertainty

The restoration of internet services has brought a much-needed sense of normalcy and connection for Bangladeshi expats in the UAE, but the uncertainty in the country is becoming a new concern.

Saif Ur Rahman, founder of Bangladesh Economic Forum, said he was in touch with his people back home via calls earlier during the riots, “but the internet was down.”