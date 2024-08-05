Bangladeshis in UAE: Missions issue advisory as Sheikh Hasina resigns

Anti-government protestors celebrate in Shahbag near Dhaka university area in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 5:15 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 5:20 PM

Bangladeshi missions have advised their fellow citizens in the UAE to show "utmost restraint" and abide by local laws.

The message was rallied as part of the awareness campaigns by Bangladesh's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate-general in Dubai to guide their compatriots about the local laws and regulations.

On Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been ruling the country for 15 years, resigned as protestors stormed her residential palace. She fled to India and landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft on Monday evening.

Student activists had called for a march to the capital, Dhaka, on Monday in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across the country killed nearly 100 people.

"All expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the UAE are specially requested to show utmost restraint and co-exist peacefully and harmoniously and abide by the laws and regulations of the host country," the Bangladeshi missions said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

"It is known that according to the laws of this country, any kind of assembly without the prior permission of the proper authorities, marching or chanting, video recording of such activities or dissemination/sharing on social media, etc. is strictly prohibited," said the statement.