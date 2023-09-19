Attracting Emirati talent: UAE firms eager to cultivate graduates for modern workforce

This job fair features a diverse range of both domestic and international companies eager to provide employment opportunities to the anticipated 15,000 attendees this year.

Public and private companies in the UAE are poised to attract Emirati graduates to build a pool of qualified talent, ready to adopt modern professional approaches.

This was the sentiment that prevailed on the inaugural day of the three-day Ru’ya Career Fair, which began on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This job fair features a diverse range of both domestic and international companies eager to provide employment opportunities to the anticipated 15,000 attendees this year.

But it's not just about job openings; there are motivational speakers as well encouraging young individuals to discover their career paths and enhance their skills.

UAE nationals hold leadership positions

A spokesperson for one of the main telecom service providers in the country, du, said Emirati employees form 40.9 per cent of their total workforce, with 50 per cent females and 50 per cent males.

He added that 50 per cent of UAE nationals hold leadership positions across all departments in the telco.

Dr Alia Al Serkal, Head of People Learning & Growth, du said sometimes, as an exception, roles are even created for high-calibre individuals.

She said: “The first day has been very busy. We are seeking interns and graduates. People with experience in different roles are what we are looking at. If we find very high-calibre individuals, we will find a role for them. So, we are open to higher individual-specific experience, as long as they meet the job description and the expertise we are seeking.”

“We are looking at roles like digital, data analytics and AI, finance…all related to emerging technologies. We are looking for telecom engineers too,” she added.

Companies reiterate they don’t have a set number when it comes to hiring because their recruitment process is continuous. “We are looking for people with experience and every month we have new openings. We hire from all over the UAE.”

Du has strong partnerships with the American University of Sharjah, the American University of Dubai, the Higher College of Technology, Zayed University, Khalifa University and many more. “So, we are open to all graduates in the UAE as well as individuals who’ve graduated from universities abroad. The right qualification for the right role is important along with the right attitude,” she added.

Interactive stands

Meanwhile, the Emirates Group has come up with on-site digital interviews at one of the pods that’s integrated within the group’s creative stand. It’s also offering various scholarship programmes open to university graduates including the National Cadet Pilot Programme, Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Licence (AMEL) Programme and IT Scholarship Programme.

Open for high school graduates are roles across Airport Services, Contact Centre and Emirates cabin crew, as well as opportunities to enrol in the SkyCargo Acceleration Programme and dnata Maintenance Supervisor Programme.

Government organisations raise awareness among high school students

Dubai Municipality's participation includes the 'Guide Me' project, which aims to raise awareness among high school students on future job opportunities and the importance of selecting a university major that matches their academic ambitions.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We also actively engage in prominent job and training events, aligning with Dubai's Emiratisation strategy. Our key objective is to attract and recruit exceptionally talented Emirati individuals who have the potential to reinforce specialized technical and professional roles related to our work.”