As it happened: UAE flies in sick, injured Gaza children, women in 'first of many flights'

The circulating clip showed a vehicle being swept away by strong, muddy waves in a flooded wadi
The UAE has flown in the first batch of injured Palestinian children and women on a special flight from Egypt to Abu Dhabi this morning.
A thousand children from war-torn Gaza will be arriving in the country for urgent medical treatment, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts. An official who accompanied patients on the plane said this will be "the first of many flights".
Here’s a timeline of events — spread over two days — that show how UAE authorities brought in the injured Gaza residents and their families.
ALSO READ:
The circulating clip showed a vehicle being swept away by strong, muddy waves in a flooded wadi
Passengers have been advised to use Dubai Metro while commuting inside the city
Many companies in the UAE allowed employees to work from home
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and strictly observe traffic rules
Parents frantically make arrangements to keep their children home on the school day
The Sustainable Waterfalls project and the Dubai Mountain Peak will not only allow visitors to learn how clean energy is sourced in the country but they will also have an opportunity to commune with nature
This innovative mode of transport could offer travellers an alternative to navigating road congestion
Companies need to ensure the health and