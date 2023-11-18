As it happened: UAE flies in sick, injured Gaza children, women in 'first of many flights'

Photo by Shihab

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 1:57 PM

The UAE has flown in the first batch of injured Palestinian children and women on a special flight from Egypt to Abu Dhabi this morning.

A thousand children from war-torn Gaza will be arriving in the country for urgent medical treatment, as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts. An official who accompanied patients on the plane said this will be "the first of many flights".

Here’s a timeline of events — spread over two days — that show how UAE authorities brought in the injured Gaza residents and their families.

November 17

6pm: A batch of medical team and officials leave for Egypt’s El Arish International Airport.

November 18

From midnight: The VIP terminal of the Abu Dhabi International Airport is prepared to receive the flight.

Early hours: A fleet of ambulances reaches the airport.

Before 7am: Top officials, volunteers, medical team, and ground staff get ready to welcome the passengers.

7.45am: A special flight carrying patients, family members, medical staff and officials touches down at the Abu Dhabi airport.

8.10am: The first patient, an injured child, along with his mother, is shifted to an ambulance.

9.25am: A fleet of ambulances with patients leaves for their respective hospitals in Abu Dhabi.

