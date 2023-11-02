Apple users alert: UAE issues warning against phishing campaign

Photo: AP

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 4:03 PM

The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning against a phishing campaign and fake text messages claiming to be from Apple support.

According to a warning from the authority on X, the phishing campaign is conducted using short SMS messages that claim that the victim's Apple account is closed or suspended.

These messages may even request a review of the phone number linked to the account.

The scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials.

The authority has asked residents to avoid responding to these messages or clicking on such links.

Here are some ways residents can prevent falling victim to such scams:

Avoid contacting any numbers provided in the message

Do not click on any links within messages from unknown sources

Keep your device and apps consistently updated

Refrain from responding to these messages and never share your confidential information

Regularly back up your data

Be cautious when receiving text messages that request personal information

Activate two-factor authentication for all accounts

Share this information with your contacts and inform the UAE Cyber Security Council of any relevant findings or insights

