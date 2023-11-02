UAE

Apple users alert: UAE issues warning against phishing campaign

Scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 4:03 PM

The UAE Cyber Security Council has issued a warning against a phishing campaign and fake text messages claiming to be from Apple support.

According to a warning from the authority on X, the phishing campaign is conducted using short SMS messages that claim that the victim's Apple account is closed or suspended.

These messages may even request a review of the phone number linked to the account.

The scammers steal personal data by urging victims to click on a link provided in the message and fill out their user credentials.

The authority has asked residents to avoid responding to these messages or clicking on such links.

Here are some ways residents can prevent falling victim to such scams:

  • Avoid contacting any numbers provided in the message
  • Do not click on any links within messages from unknown sources
  • Keep your device and apps consistently updated
  • Refrain from responding to these messages and never share your confidential information
  • Regularly back up your data
  • Be cautious when receiving text messages that request personal information
  • Activate two-factor authentication for all accounts
  • Share this information with your contacts and inform the UAE Cyber Security Council of any relevant findings or insights

ALSO READ:

UAE