American Hospital Dubai announces collaboration with ADI and GE HealthCare to enable highest quality care at new executive clinic

Hospital first in region to deploy several of GE HealthCare's latest innovative technologies, significantly enhancing its diagnostic capabilities at bespoke private healthcare facility

American Hospital Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GE HealthCare, and its partner Abu Dhabi International Medical Services (ADI), which will see GE HealthCare’s most advance, AI-enabled diagnostic imaging equipment installed at the healthcare provider’s executive clinic in Dubai.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai and Tamer Akl, managing director of Abu Dhabi International Medical Services LLC, signed the agreement on the sidelines of Arab Health 2025. The MoU represents a collaboration that leverages ADI's experience in delivering tailored healthcare solutions and seamlessly integrating innovative technologies into clinical environments, enabling healthcare providers deliver better patient outcomes.

This latest collaboration marks another groundbreaking milestone for American Hospital Dubai. In November 2024, the hospital's Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) became the first private healthcare facility in the UAE to receive accreditation from the U.S.-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). Earlier in the year, American Hospital also launched its first medical tourism office in Africa, an initiative aimed at enhancing access to world-class healthcare facilities in the UAE.

Beshara added: "We are excited to collaborate with GE Healthcare to introduce three of the most innovative imaging systems to the region. These advanced imaging systems will boost our diagnostics capabilities, which are the core of positive care outcomes. American Hospital has always endeavored to play a pioneering role in healthcare by continuously raising the bar in its clinical excellence, and these advanced systems will further consolidate our contributions to delivering the highest-quality patient care.”

Tamer Akl said: "We are proud to partner with American Hospital Dubai to introduce these transformative imaging systems from GE HealthCare. At ADI, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable healthcare providers to achieve superior clinical outcomes and improve operational efficiency. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of advancing healthcare in the region."

“American Hospital Dubai has built its impeccable reputation by redefining the patient experience and healthcare delivery in Dubai and beyond. We are proud of our collaboration with American Hospital and pleased to support them in their pursuit of delivering the highest quality, patient-centric, personalised care,” added Kostas Deligiannis, zone president, EAGM (Eurasian and African Growth Markets) at GE HealthCare.

The technologies include GE HealthCare’s Signa™ Hero 3T MRI, Revolution Apex CT, and the Definium™ Tempo digital X-ray system. The Signa™ Hero 3T MRI is the latest addition to GE Healthcare's 3T magnetic resonance imaging scanner portfolio. Its deep-learning reconstruction algorithm, the Air Recon DL, delivers exceptionally uniform pin-sharp images, helping clinicians boost productivity and accuracy and saving time. The Signa's™ 70-cm bore offers more room and comfort to patients, reducing the time spent on the scanning bed, and the system's AIR™ coils enable more extensive coverage for whole-body workflows, minimising the need for adjustments and repeated scans. The SIGNA™ Hero 3T MRI technology also supports sustainability by conserving energy and reducing scan times by up to 50 per cent.

Similarly, the Revolution™ Apex Elite, an ultra-premium CT (Computed Tomography) scanner and the Definium™ Tempo digital X-ray system offer advanced image precision, boosting clinical accuracy and diagnosis.

American Hospital Dubai meets its patient-first commitment by investing in the best talent and advanced technology, seamlessly integrating them to deliver the highest-quality treatment and care. It also focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies to benefit patients and clinicians alike, saving time, cost and strengthening provider-patient trust.