'All is well': After car crashes into store, Dubai chocolate shop back to business today

Photos: Instagram / X

Published: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 1:19 PM Last updated: Sat 23 Dec 2023, 1:20 PM

The freak accident happened at a busy time for Dubai's Labelle Chocolates and Flowers. With holiday celebrations here and there and year-end festivities coming up, the patisserie had a pile of orders to make and dispatch.

Then, on Friday, a Mercedes Benz crashed into its shop on Dubai's Al Wasl Road — smashing nearly half of its glass storefront into pieces.

It turned out the driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brakes, causing the luxury car to hurtle through the store, the Dubai Police said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"All is well," Labelle told Khaleej Times a day after the incident. The image of the accident may seem terrifying, but the shop said there was "no major damage and no people injured".

Here are two photos that the shop and the police shared:

"Everything will be fixed today, and we are still ready to fulfil all orders," said Labelle. Its Al Wasl shop will open after 5pm today (December 23) and will be back to its usual 9am opening tomorrow.

Labelle is a homegrown shop known for its bespoke chocolates and trendy cakes matched with stunning flower arrangements.

On Instagram, it has a whopping 261,000 followers so when news about the accident broke, the shop's fans and customers reached out to the branch.

"We thank all our valued customers for contacting our branch and reassuring us. All thanks and appreciation to you," it wrote in a post in Arabic.

ALSO READ: