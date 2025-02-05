Ajman unveils mega beach project with 2.5km cycling track

Ajman is expanding its beachfront to 220,000 square metres, increasing the total area by 165,000 square metres as part of its sustainable urban development strategy.

The mega beach project will also include 300,000 square metres of green spaces to enhance public spaces for residents and visitors.

Another key feature of the project is a 2,500-metre-long cycling track, besides a dedicated pedestrian walkway and green zones along the corniche.

Mohamed bin Omair Al Muhairi, CEO of Ajman’s Infrastructure Sector, said: “The project aligns with our leadership’s vision of creating modern, sustainable urban spaces that cater to both leisure and sports activities. By integrating green areas and dedicated sports facilities, we aim to enhance Ajman’s quality of life and boost its appeal as a recreational destination.”

Al Muhairi and Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, conducted an inspection of the beach project on Wednesday.

Promoting eco-friendly tourism