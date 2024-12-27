Ajman Ruler approves Dh3.7 billion budget for 2025; 39% allocated to quality of life

A 2025 general budget of Dh3.7 billion for Ajman was approved by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman.

The budget aims to "support plans to advance the emirate, enhance societal well-being, meet the needs of the community, and solidify the emirate's position as a preferred destination for living, working, and tourism", Ajman media office said on Friday.

Thirty nine per cent of the Ajman Government budget for next year will be allocated to improving quality of life for residents while 27 per cent will go to public services and government innovations, 20 per cent to economic development and 14 per cent to safety and security.

Targets of the new budget include "advancing digital systems, building a sophisticated digital government to drive economic development and provide exceptional services to customers, expanding road networks, parks, and green spaces, supporting green building policies, extending rainwater drainage networks, and expanding community and cultural activities".