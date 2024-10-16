Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Ajman introduces government prepaid card for service payments

The emirate aims to provide flexible, secure digital payment solutions

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 9:45 PM

Wed 16 Oct 2024, 9:45 PM

Photo: Ajman Department of Finance/X

A government prepaid card that allows individuals to make service payments securely has been introduced by the Department of Finance in Ajman. The card, named 'Sahala' can be used to pay through the 'Ajman Pay' platform.

The emirate aims to provide flexible, secure digital payment solutions through "leveraging innovative, cutting-edge technologies", the authority announced.

The new card will also support the digital economy in the emirate and enhance the quality of life of its residents, the authority added.


The card was introduced during GITEX 2024, in the presence of Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department.

