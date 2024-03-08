Severe weather in UAE: Private sector firms told to allow remote work for employees

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 2:45 PM

Private sector companies across the UAE have been urged to allow employees to 'allow remote work' due to unstable weather conditions.

In a circular on Friday, March 8, UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation told companies to apply flexible working patterns due to exceptional weather conditions.

It urged private companies to "take caution and all necessary occupational safety measures to maintain the safety of its workers during periods of weather fluctuations.”

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail will lash the country from the evening of Friday, March 8, till noon on Sunday, March 10, leading to floods in some areas, according to the UAE's Met Department.

Strong winds could result in low visibility on the roads. The weather will be at its worst from Friday midnight till Saturday midnight.

