ADNH Catering IPO: How to subscribe for public offering; all you need to know

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Abu Dhabi National Hotel Catering (ADNH Catering) is the latest company to announce its plan to go public this month.

Many companies have taken the initial public offering (IPO) route to raise funds to expand their services and operations within the UAE and beyond. The UAE bourses – Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange – have seen a flurry of IPOs in the past few years. In the second quarter, Alef Education listed on the Abu Dhabi bourse, raising $515 million (Dh1.89 billion).

All the previous IPOs attracted strong interest from both institutional and retail investors and were oversubscribed multiple times.

Here are all the details that investors need to know about subscribing to ADNH Catering IPO:

What is ADNH Catering?

A subsidiary of the semi-government hospitality group Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH Hotels), the firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including food preparation and service, as well as support services including general (non-technical) cleaning, housekeeping, pest control, and procurement services. It has operations extending to Saudi Arabia as well.

How many shares will be sold?

900 million shares will be up for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

How much stake will the firm float?

40 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital will be floated.

What is the nominal share value?

The company has announced a nominal value of Dh0.10.

When will the offer price be announced?

The company will determine the offer price after the book-building process.

When will the subscription open?

The subscription period will open on Monday, October 7 and end on Monday, October 14, for UAE retail investors and eligible employees. For professional investors, the subscription will end on Tuesday, October 15.

Will there be an allocation for existing shareholders?

Up to 10 per cent of the offer shares will be available for allocation to existing shareholders of ADNH Group who apply in either the First Tranche or the Second Tranche only in priority to other applicants. Existing shareholders of ADNH Group who apply for the Reserved Shares shall be accorded preferential rights to the Reserved Shares pro rata to their percentage holdings in ADNH Group as at the close of trading on Wednesday, October 2 – two days prior to the expected subscription commencement date.

Where and when will ADNH Catering list?

It will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The company plans to list in October. No date has been disclosed yet.

Will there be a lock-in period for selling shareholders?