Abu Dhabi's ZHO announces launch of operations across 10 speech therapy centres in Egypt

Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced the launch of operations across 10 new speech therapy centres in 6 governorates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, benefiting 643 young men and women with disabilities.
The project aims to develop skills for those with autism spectrum disorders, delayed speech, speech problems, hyperactivity disorders, attention deficit disorders, learning difficulties, and behaviour modification issues.
This initiative supports and empowers people of determination through awareness programmes for their families and guardians, aiming to develop their skills in dealing with their children.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A team of social workers and speech therapists will organise workshops to identify learning difficulties, obstacles, and challenges they face, providing them with the specialised skills necessary to overcome them.
Additionally, programmes designed to offer psychological and social support will be implemented.
The ten centres (in Qalyubia, Dakahlia, Monufia, Qena, Sohag, and New Valley) have been equipped with the latest tools and devices to provide speech therapy sessions, behaviour modification, skill development, learning difficulties, and sensory integration, in addition to psychological assessment.
Interviews have been completed for a number of young cadres nominated to work as specialists in these centres. The establishment of 30 speech therapy centres are planned to be completed by the end of 2024.
The step comes within the framework of the joint cooperation protocol signed last November between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the ZHO, under the "Bridges of Hope Holding" programme, sponsored and supported by ADQ in Abu Dhabi, to rehabilitate and develop 60 of the Ministry's speech therapy centres and provide internet services to these centres, as well as establishing and funding a medical convoy touring several governorates to provide urgent medical care for people of determination and their families,
Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the efforts of ZHO and ADQ to support people of determination in Egypt, offering a free service for Egyptian families with children with disabilities, to integrate them into society and provide a decent life for them.
He also underscored the role of Zayed Higher Organisation in enhancing efforts aimed at empowering people of determination and their families, reinforcing their role in community development, and providing all means to facilitate their activities to ensure their rights are protected.
Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, affirmed that the launch of speech therapy centres in six Egyptian governorates, both in Upper and Lower Egypt, represents a positive step towards completing the system of providing care and therapeutic sessions for beneficiaries in these areas. This is part of the cooperation protocol, transferring expertise, and supporting families of people of determination across Egypt through family counselling programmes and developing speech therapy centres in villages in 27 governorates, with support and assistance from all Egyptian state agencies.
ALSO READ:
Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
Stores selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes are required to put up warning signs to prevent the entry of youth under the age of 18
The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
UAE residents were assured that no cyberattacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday
Those who were out shopping, refilling their tanks or paying bills couldn't do so because various sectors were disrupted by the technical outage
Sheikh Hamdan pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions