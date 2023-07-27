Abu Dhabi: Win Dh15 million, other prizes, as Big Ticket offers more chances to get lucky

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 8:04 AM

Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running raffle draw in the GCC, is offering opportunities to 15 individuals to win two extra tickets for the upcoming Dh15 million 'series 254', with the draw being held in Abu Dhabi on August 3.

The new promotion comes as part of Big Ticket’s summer bonanza, which runs till this Sunday, July 30.

Out of all the people who purchase tickets through the 'buy 2, get 1 free' offer during this period, 15 lucky individuals will each get an additional two tickets, thus raising their number of chances at winning prizes to five.

The names of the 15 lucky customers will be announced on Monday, July 31, through Big Ticket social media platforms.

Also, by participating in the summer bonanza promotion, all customers enter the last weekly e-draw for this month. They stand a chance to be one of the four winners to walk away with Dh100,000 each during the electronic draw to be held on Tuesday, August 1.

"Big Ticket is giving higher chances of winning guaranteed prizes," the organisers said.

The Big Ticket live draw on August 3 will begin at 7.30 pm. In addition to the grand prize amount of Dh15 million, there is a second prize amount of Dh100,000, a third prize of Dh90,000, and seven other cash prizes to be won.

Held outside next to the arrivals hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, the show will see all attendees entered into a special draw, and one lucky individual wil get the chance to pocket Dh10,000.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

