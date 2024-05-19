Abu Dhabi: Villa owners urged to use safety measures when installing public drinking water coolers

One station is scheduled to return to service next week, after 'all necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed'
Owners of private homes and villas with public drinking water coolers have been urged to ensure that they comply with the conditions for installing and operating these coolers by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.
They have also been advised to modify or change their location in accordance with health, safety, and other relevant standards to protect the wellbeing of community members who use these coolers.
This occurred during the inspection campaign carried out by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality through the Municipality Services Sector — Public Health Department on public drinking water coolers in all areas within its geographical scope, inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island.
During the campaign, municipal teams emphasised the importance of complying with health conditions, standards, and safety and security requirements for public drinking water coolers. This includes adhering to health requirements and following decisions and regulations governing the operation of these coolers.
It is strictly prohibited to install coolers in public places without first obtaining the municipality's approval.
Owners of public drinking water coolers should ensure that they obtain approval before installing, modifying the location of, or changing these coolers.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced that those wishing to install public drinking water coolers can easily obtain a permit through the digital platform for Abu Dhabi government services "TAMM" and provide all the requirements to comply with health, environmental, and public safety conditions.
