E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: Vehicle inspection centre in Al Ain closed for a day

The closure is for maintenance works, authorities said

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 5:02 PM

Falaj Hazza Technical Inspection Center in Abu Dhabi's Al Ain City will be closed for maintenance for a day, on June 22. The Tarish Center and the Number Plate Factory in Al Ain City will also remain closed during the period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The announcement was made by the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police in coordination with Adnoc Distribution Company on Friday.

The authorities have requested people to visit the Technical Inspection Center for Vehicles in the Al Bateen area of the city during the closure period.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk


More news from UAE