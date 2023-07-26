Abu Dhabi: UAE’s largest onsite medical service provider appoints new CEO

He oversaw a large-scale emergency management operation along with Oman's Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic

Photos: Supplied

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 6:32 PM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Response Plus Holding – the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE – has appointed Dr Rohil Raghavan as its new chief executive officer.

He will be based in the capital and replaces Major Tom Louis. Over the past two decades, Dr Raghavan has played several leadership positions in the regional healthcare sector, including his role as regional CEO of Burjeel Holdings in Oman for the last 5 years.

During this period, he was in charge of three hospitals, two medical centres and multiple on-site clinics for many clients like OQ, Sohar Aluminium, and Petroleum Development of Oman. He oversaw a large-scale emergency management operation along with the Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Response Plus has a fleet of more than 350 ambulances, over 1,600 healthcare workforce, more than 260 onsite clinics, and offers services covering about 300 international events a year. In September 2021, Response Plus Medical (RPM) was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and is currently also listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company.

Dr Raghavan noted that the company has a unique model and tremendous potential to become a key player in the global healthcare sector.

“My main priority will be to develop new services in the field of prehospital care in collaboration with global industry leaders to assert RPM’s positioning as a premier pre-hospital healthcare provider,” said Dr Raghavan, who is an ENT surgeon.

“Adapting to different market scenarios will be the biggest challenge, for which we’re planning to build on local partnerships and develop the flexibility to cater to each market’s specific needs. RPM is a well-oiled company with a client base that comprises some of the biggest names in the market. My biggest responsibility is to innovate, improve and take RPM to international heights,” Dr Raghavan added.

ALSO READ: