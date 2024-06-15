Abu Dhabi to launch two new communication satellites

Artist’s rendition of Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 satellites. Photos: Supplied

Abu Dhabi-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) will launch two new satellites in 2027 and 2028 to “offer secure governmental communications across Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia.”

The final launch dates have not yet been confirmed but the two satellites – Al Yah 4 (to be launched in 2027) and Al Yah 5 (launch date in 2028) “will have a design life of 15 years. They will replace Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2 that were respectively launched in 2011 and 2012,” said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat group.

“The new satellites form a critical element in our strategy to further enhance our capabilities in space-based communications. They will enable Yahsat to provide the UAE government with new and advanced satellite communications solutions,” he told Khaleej Times.

Al Hashemi added that European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus will design and build the AY4 and AY5 satellites based on the Eurostar Neo platform (customisable satellite platform) for a wide range of missions, with each having flexible payloads.

“The flexible multi-band payloads can be fully reconfigured while in orbit, capable of adjusting the coverage area, capacity and frequency ‘on the fly’ (while in orbit) to meet evolving mission requirements,” he added.