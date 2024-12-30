Abu Dhabi to offer film producers up to 50% cashback from January 1, 2025

The rebate will also be available for additional production formats, including reality TV, game shows, short films and animations
Abu Dhabi is attracting film producers to the city by offering them up to 50 per cent cashback rebate, the emirate's Creative Media Authority and film Commission announced on Monday.
The increase in cashback rebate from 35 per cent to 50 per cent for international, regional and local production companies on in-market production and post-production costs will be applicable based on certain criteria and a point-based system.
The new rebate will be available for all qualifying productions from January 1, 2025, and will offer expanded qualifying formats, increased financial project caps and a streamlined and improved process designed to grow, strengthen and attract strategic investment into the film and TV production industry in Abu Dhabi.
Back in October, the baseline was increased from 30 per cent to 35 per cent.
Producers and companies will be eligible for the cashback if they qualify for the following:
The Abu Dhabi Film Commission's enhanced rebate will offer an additional uplift opportunity on top of the new 35 per cent baseline with the potential to gain a maximum of 50 per cent total rebate on in-market production and post-production costs, through meeting new criteria and seeking ADFC’s full and absolute approval.
The uplift has a points-based system where productions scoring between 10 to 14 points gain a 2.5 per cent uplift, in addition to the baseline of 35 per cent, through to a 15 per cent uplift on the baseline for productions scoring 85 points or above.
Production companies can score additional points by doing the following:
More details of the point system and criteria can be found on the website film.gov.ae.
From January 1, 2025, the rebate will also be available for additional production formats, including reality TV, game shows, short films and animations.
This expansion of formats bolsters the existing formats of feature films, TV series and programmes and TV commercials, which have been supported since the introduction of the rebate in 2013.
The rebate initiative will also increase the caps on the total financial assistance production companies from Hollywood, Bollywood, the Arab world and beyond can gain from ADFC. Qualifying feature films, for example, will see this increase of Abu Dhabi Qualifying Production Expenditure (ADQPE) from $5 million to $10 million.
Studies show that visiting production teams significantly contributes to the local economy through transport, logistics and accommodation, but leads to unbeatable showcasing opportunities for the destination, which in turn contributes to several sectors, including tourism.
One enhancement to the rebate is the tightening of projected timelines for the rebate process itself. The interim certificate validity has increased from 60 days to 90 days – giving production teams an additional 30 days to start principal photography in Abu Dhabi, with an additional discretionary 120 days.
From the moment the final certificate is issued towards the end of the rebate process, producers will see paid funds in 30 business days – which was previously 60 business days – speeding up the already swift process in favour of the production teams.
Sameer Al Jaberi, Head of Abu Dhabi Film Commission, said: “As an Emirati, leading the film commission of Abu Dhabi, it gives me great pride to see that the new rebate guidelines will provide specific incentives to those who support Emirati talent – on and off-screen – from the film and production industry. With these incentives, I look forward to seeing increasing Emirati narratives, created by Emiratis and told by Emiratis, which will transcend geographical borders and support the Emirati cultural legacy for generations to come.”
A significantly enhanced rebate financially benefits more than 800 locally-based media companies (more than 300 of whom are production specific), the 1,000-strong freelancer talent pool, young individuals looking for training and internship opportunities and the new golden visa programme.
More than 170 major productions have visited Abu Dhabi in recent years including Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Disney, Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Yash Raj Films, Tips, Clacket, Eagle Films and Universal Pictures.
Films shot in Abu Dhabi include Dune, Dune: Part Two, F1, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 6 Underground and Furious 7, as well as Bollywood hits such as Vikram Vedha, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.
