Abu Dhabi: Timely record of service hours, easier registration in new volunteering policy

Easier registration procedures through the Emirates Volunteers platform and enhanced flexibility are set to be in place for volunteers in Abu Dhabi as the Department of Community Development (DCD) announced an updated Volunteering Policy on Wednesday.

Besides clearer guidelines of their roles and responsibilities, the volunteers will also experience increased transparency as there will be timely logging of volunteer hours. There will also be strengthened protections of all involved parties.

The new policy is aimed at enhancing community participation and streamlining the volunteer experience in the emirate. It also seeks to foster a more inclusive and efficient volunteering environment that aligns with professional standards and preserves UAE’s cultural heritage.

On the updated policy, Mohamed Al Balooshi, Executive Director, Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said "these are designed to increase volunteer participation across various sectors and strengthen the spirit of community engagement"

In 2023, Abu Dhabi recorded over 873,787 volunteer hours, a 63 per cent increase from the previous year, highlighting the growing impact of community involvement.

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and Emirates Foundation are key partners in this initiative. Ma’an develops various programmes that address community needs in collaboration with government, private, and third sector entities.

Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director at Ma’an, said: "This policy will enhance our efforts to create impactful volunteering opportunities that address social priorities, contributing to the overall well-being of Abu Dhabi communities. By empowering volunteers, we not only address pressing social challenges but also strengthen the fabric of our society."