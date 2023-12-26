Abu Dhabi suspends parking permits for some vehicles 'until further notice'

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 11:03 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 11:04 AM

Abu Dhabi authorities on Tuesday said they have suspended permit services for food trucks in the city.

In an advisory posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the municipality said no permits will be issued or renewed for food trucks in Abu Dhabi city.

The suspension of these parking permits, it added, will be in place "until further notice".

With more residents enjoying outdoor venues this winter season, food trucks are among the businesses that could get a higher number of customers. The authorities, however, ensure that regulations are strictly followed during the peak season.

The Abu Dhabi Municipality had time and again reminded food truck operators to follow the rules. The department had set a list of requirements for these shops on wheels. For example, they are not allowed to park their trucks unless they are serving customers and all staff members must always wear a uniform.

