Abu Dhabi: Road closure on Tawam street for 2 months starting Monday

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday a closure on Tawam Street in Al Ain for two months, urging motorists to use alternative roads in the meantime.

In a post on X, the Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) said the closure will come into effect at midnight on Monday, October 28.

Here's a photo of the area that will be affected by the closure: