Abu Dhabi restaurant shut down over insects found in kitchen, poor hygiene

Hessa, 37, was inspired to launch her own business — Jasmine Bracelets — after participating in a workshop
A restaurant in Abu Dhabi — Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant — was ordered closed over violations of food safety standards, authorities said on Friday.
Insects were found in the eatery's food preparation area, and poor general hygiene was observed. Poor ventilation was also an issue, according to an advisory issued by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant was found to have violated regulations repeatedly, Adafsa said.
The authority confirmed that the lockdown order would remain in place until all food safety problems were corrected. All other requirements should also be met.
The public is urged to report any food safety concern through the hotline 800555.
ALSO READ:
Hessa, 37, was inspired to launch her own business — Jasmine Bracelets — after participating in a workshop
Over 30 technologies were on display at the Emirates airlines headquarters on as part of an innovation exhibition
A directive was issued to ensure employees are able to meet their needs for the festival
The popular summer fruit is expected to be slightly expensive this season as vendors notice increased expenses from distributors, shipping and storage
Travel agents report slots booked till end of August as Europe continues to be ‘high-demand’ destination for travellers
The two top diplomats stressed the need for Israel to comply with its legal obligations, and to stop the illegitimate and illegal measures
Equipped with 11 sensors, the station can measure 101 types of air pollutants
On Tuesday, election officials in India counted a staggering 640 million votes to announce the results