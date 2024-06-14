Abu Dhabi restaurant closed down over dirty refrigerators, kitchen equipment

Photo: Instagram / Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:46 PM

An eatery was closed down in Abu Dhabi over poor hygiene, particularly in its kitchen and storage areas, authorities said on Friday.

Khushab Darbar Restaurant, located in Mafraq Industrial City, was found to have violated food safety regulations multiple times, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).

"Several measures have been taken against this establishment due to the poor level of hygiene in food handling and storage areas," it said.

The eatery failed to keep equipment and refrigerators clean, it added. Even ceilings and floors in the preparation area are not in good condition.

Adafsa said the closure order will remain in place until the hygiene issues are addressed.