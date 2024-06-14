E-Paper

UAE

Abu Dhabi restaurant closed down over dirty refrigerators, kitchen equipment

Even ceilings and floors in the preparation area are also in good condition, say authorities

by

Web Desk
Photo: Instagram / Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority
Photo: Instagram / Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 12:46 PM

An eatery was closed down in Abu Dhabi over poor hygiene, particularly in its kitchen and storage areas, authorities said on Friday.

Khushab Darbar Restaurant, located in Mafraq Industrial City, was found to have violated food safety regulations multiple times, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Several measures have been taken against this establishment due to the poor level of hygiene in food handling and storage areas," it said.


The eatery failed to keep equipment and refrigerators clean, it added. Even ceilings and floors in the preparation area are not in good condition.

Adafsa said the closure order will remain in place until the hygiene issues are addressed.

Just a week ago, a restaurant was also shut over food safety violations. Insects were spotted in its kitchen, among other issues.

Adafsa encourages residents to report any problem they encounter at food outlets. The authority can be reaced through its toll-free hotline 80055.

