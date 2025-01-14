Abu Dhabi residents told to register pets under new service set to launch on February 3

Pet owners in Abu Dhabi are now required to register their microchipped cats and dogs under a new animal ownership service, which is set to be launched on February 3, the authorities said on Tuesday.

Individual pet owners will have a one-year grace period to complete their registration without penalties, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said. However, establishments who own cats and dogs must complete their registration process within six months.

Registration is free until further notice, the DMT added. Pet owners can go to veterinary facilities to register their cats and dogs when the new animal ownership service becomes available on the TAMM portal next month. Establishments will also be able to register animals and transfer ownership as necessary.

Through this TAMM service, the DMT seeks to create a centralised database for owners and their microchipped pets. Here are the key objectives: