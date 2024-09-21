Abu Dhabi residents to see more local artworks on streets as canvas initiative expands

Mellisa Ndulu Kimani is now ready to fly home and give birth to her baby boy in peace
Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has partnered with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to expand the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative, designed to transform the cityscape with vibrant murals crafted by Emirati and locally-based artists.
Abu Dhabi media office said in a tweet that the new project "supports efforts to foster inclusive and enriching public spaces and displays artworks from five Emirati artists in Rabdan area and showcases artwork from four students that participated in National Art Expressions exhibition at Delivery Riders Hubs".
"In Rabdan, an array of artworks by five Emirati artists will be showcased across 17 murals, 26 crosswalks, and 15 utility boxes. These will offer residents a dynamic visual experience that blends storytelling with everyday urban elements while celebrating local artistry", it added.
Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at DMT said: “Through our partnership the Mubadala Foundation and ADEK, we will further enhance our city’s public spaces by infusing art into everyday infrastructures. These projects aim to create additional vibrant, engaging spaces that resonate with our community and reflect our shared values through the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative while celebrating the UAE’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.”
The Delivery Riders Hubs, strategically located across Abu Dhabi, not only serve as vital service points for delivery drivers but also represent a joint effort to enhance urban infrastructure while promoting community enrichment through art. They are equipped with essential amenities such as shaded seating, air-conditioning, drinking water facilities, and phone charging stations, ensuring a comfortable environment for delivery personnel as they serve the community.
