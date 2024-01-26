Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city; Dubai, Ajman and RAK among top six

File photo

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 7:14 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 7:31 PM

Abu Dhabi has been ranked number one in the world’s safest cities list of 2024, according to the online database, Numbeo. Three other emirates, including Ajman, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, featured among the top six cities globally.

Abu Dhabi was best in safety index (86.8) and last in crime levels (13.1). Caracas in South American country of Venezuela scored the worst with a crime index of 82.2 and safety of 17.8.

The crime index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or country. Numbeo ranked 329 cities on its crime index.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We consider crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as low, between 40 and 60 as moderate, between 60 and 80 as high, and crime levels higher than 80 as very high,” Numbeo said on its website.

“Safety index is quite the opposite of the crime index. If the city has a high safety index, it is considered very safe,” Numbeo said about the safety index comprising 331 cities.

Best security standards

Top officials from Abu Dhabi Police noted that the city’s safest rank for the eighth time reflects the emirate’s global leadership in implementing the best security standards and enhancing the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Major-General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, underlined that pioneering levels of security and safety in Abu Dhabi have enhanced its attractiveness.

“When citizens and investors trust safety and stability, they confidently deal with government and local organisations, which promotes positive interaction and effective cooperation across various developmental sectors.”

Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city since 2017.

ALSO READ:

“Abu Dhabi Police have outlined key pillars for sustainable safety and security by utilising technologies to predict crimes, crises and disasters, and security incidents, to combat and detect crimes, and to secure, inspect and protect as well as enhance cybersecurity and partnerships in security and policing areas,” Al Mazrouei noted.

Major-General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, said the world’s best ranking has been achieved thanks to the support of the leadership, who have given utmost importance to maintaining security in the emirate.

“Abu Dhabi has invested in numerous success factors. We trained leaders who can foresee the future, and invested in innovative policing to achieve radical transformation. Abu Dhabi Police have utilised advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and big data, and empowered human capital and talent as highly competent professionals,” Al Sharifi said and noted the collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the community to ensure sustainable safety and security.