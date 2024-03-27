UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: Production starts at Belbazem offshore block

This is the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 3:25 PM

Crude oil production has started at Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block, the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPCC), state-owned ADNOC said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Its production capacity is expected to reach 45,000 barrels per day of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, ADNOC said.

AlSO READ:



More news from UAE