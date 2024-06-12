Abu Dhabi population soars to 3.79 million, males make up 67% of total

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 7:59 AM

The population of Abu Dhabi has reached 3,789,860 people, an increase of 83 per cent compared to 2011, according to the primary results of the Abu Dhabi Census 2023, the first to be based entirely on the administrative registers.

The census data indicates that the number of males in the emirate reached 2,541,465 people, representing 67 per cent of the total population, whilst the total number of females reached 1,248,395 people, accounting for 33 per cent of the total population of the emirate. The results indicate that the median age of the population in the emirate is 33 years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the published data, the Abu Dhabi region, with a population of 2,495,925 people, is the largest in terms of population, representing 66 per cent of the total population of the emirate. This is followed by the Al Ain region, with a population of 1,009,735 people, representing 27 per cent of the total population of Abu Dhabi, and the Al Dhafra region, with a population of 284,205, representing seven per cent.

Powered by the economic growth and the transition towards a knowledge-based economy, Abu Dhabi has seen a substantial 82 per cent increase in the employed population since 2011, bringing the total employment to 2,522,390 individuals, which reflects the significant shift of Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for business, investment, and talents.

The employed workforce is divided into 46 per cent white-collar workers, a category that has seen 109 per cent surge since 2011, and 54 per cent blue-collar workers, a group that has experienced 65 per cent growth compared to 2011. This data highlights the dynamic expansion and diversity of the workforce in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, Abu Dhabi has seen a 66 per cent increase in the number of residential and non-residential units since 2011, totaling 754,555 units. Of these, residential units account for 58 per cent with 441,410 units, while non-residential units make up the remaining 42 per cent with 313,145 units. This growth is a testament to the positive effects of the continuous infrastructure developments undertaken by the emirate in recent years.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Higher Census Committee, highlighted the instrumental support of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in the successful completion of the Abu Dhabi Census 2023. Al Kuttab emphasised that this census, the first of its kind to rely entirely on administrative records, is a testament to the exceptional levels of coordination and integration achieved among the relevant government entities.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), emphasised SCAD's commitment to align with the comprehensive strategic transformations observed across the emirate. Alqemzi said: “SCAD is dedicated to ensuring that the statistical ecosystem aligns with the goals of digital transformation in the emirate and supports the work environment with optimal procedures for managing and governing Abu Dhabi Census 2023 data. The pillars of this mechanism include the development of digital infrastructure, the use of innovative solutions, the employment of artificial intelligence techniques, and adherence to the best technical practices for implementing the census.