Abu Dhabi Police save driver after car's cruise control fails; watch dramatic video

Rescue operation took place at midnight when the driver was cruising towards Shahama

by

Ahmed Waqqas Alawlaqi
Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 11:11 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 11:13 AM

A driver whose car's cruise control malfunctioned while driving on Abu Dhabi's Shawamekh Street was rescued by the skillful intervention of Abu Dhabi Police. The incident occurred at midnight as the driver was heading towards Shahama.

The rescue operation, which took place at midnight, was captured on camera. Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Al Saedi, Head of Abu Dhabi Security Media, later shared the video on social media.


The clip revealed how the police manoeuvred in front of the speeding car and helped the individual. The man in the video was on a phone call with a police officer in front of him, who was heard giving him instructions in Arabic.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The police car positioned itself in front of the malfunctioning vehicle, attempting to stop it. The man was worried that this could trigger the airbag. Despite the fear, he agreed to follow the instructions, but the situation became more urgent when the car's speed increased instead of decreasing. This stressed the car owner more.

After persistent efforts, the police car applied more pressure, causing the malfunctioning vehicle to gradually slow down and eventually come to a stop.

  • Watch the rescue operation below:

Lieutenant Colonel Al Saedi said that the car owner called the police after the car's cruise control failed, who responded very quickly.

This isn’t the first time UAE police rescued a driver with a malfunctioned cruise control; in a similar incident last week in Dubai, a driver’s cruise control unexpectedly malfunctioned on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

