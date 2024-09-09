Abu Dhabi Police honours child who reported hit-and-run accident

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 11:57 AM

Abu Dhabi Police honoured a child, Mamyar Ahmed Lahsen, for reporting a traffic accident, in which a person hit a motorcycle and left the scene without providing any assistance.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zeitoun Al-Mhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector in the General Command of the Abu Dhabi Police praised Mamyar for his quick conscious action, responsibility, and courage.

Major General Ahmed urged him to continue the good spirit which contributes to promoting positive citizenship, and "reflects the noble values we ensure to instil in society."

He further expressed his appreciation for the presence of young people like Mamyar, who contribute to promoting the values of safety and assistance in the community, and emphasised that this honour serves as an encouragement to everyone to act wisely.