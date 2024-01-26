Abu Dhabi police changes traffic rules, allows some vehicles to overtake

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 9:53 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 9:59 AM

Heavy vehicles are now allowed to overtake from a particular lane on Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Street.

Abu Dhabi authorities have permitted the use of the second right lane for overtaking by heavy vehicles, for the purpose of overtaking only, on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Street from Benona Bridge to Ikad Bridge in both directions.

This will commence from Monday, January 29, 2024.

Heavy vehicle drivers are advised to adhere to guidelines for their own safety, as well as that of other road users. Drivers must stick to the right lane of the road, unless for the purpose of overtaking. In this case, the motorist should first check the side mirrors to ensure there are no blind spots before overtaking. After this they must use signals early on. After overtaking, the driver should return back to the right lane.

The decision aims to raise the levels of traffic safety in the UAE and to strengthen the logistic transport sector by raising the level of traffic congestion in the emirate.

As per the authority, the road will be monitored by traffic patrols and smart systems. Those who do not adhere to the rules of overtaking, will have action taken against them.

