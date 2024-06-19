Abu Dhabi: Own a freezone company? Here's how you can get a dual licence

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 4:58 PM

Are you a company owner in the Abu Dhabi freezone who wants to operate outside? The dual licence, launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, enables you to do just that.

In order to obtain the dual licence, you must first have a valid freezone licence for your company. Here is a guide on how to get a dual licence in Abu Dhabi, including the documents required, cost, and steps to follow.

Steps to apply

Visit the TAMM website Click on the 'Services' tab at the top of the page. Then, click on the 'Business' services, and click on 'Start a Business'. Click on the 'Economic Licence' tab on the left side of the page, or scroll down to that section. Click on 'Economic Licence/Dual'. Sign in with UAE Pass. Submit the required documents, and the application. If required, obtain approval of the concerned government entities. Pay the fees.

Documents required