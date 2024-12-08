Abu Dhabi: New food packaging centre offers permanent jobs for people of determination

File photo used for illustrative purposes

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) has opened a new food packaging centre that will employ a number of people of determination, offering them permanent job opportunities and supporting their professional development.

The new centre in Al Bahia, in partnership with Fresh on Table, will focus on collecting, packaging, storing, and distributing a variety of food products, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, fish, honey, and animal products.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, emphasised that the collaboration with Fresh on Table is instrumental in marketing the Foundation’s organic food products while simultaneously advancing the skills and job prospects of people of determination.

He also noted that the packaging centre will serve as a key platform for enhancing the professional competence of employees through targeted rehabilitation programs, ultimately preparing them for broader workforce participation.

Al Humaidan also highlighted ZHO’s commitment to increasing private sector partnerships, encouraging businesses across various industries to support and employ people of determination. He also praised the role of Fresh on Table in promoting local farming and sustainability, helping the UAE achieve food security, and reducing carbon footprints by bringing production and consumption closer together

Atul Chopra, Founder and CEO of Fresh on Table, expressed pride in the partnership with ZHO, describing it as a reflection of the company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

He stated, "This partnership highlights our deep commitment to sustainability as a means to inspire impactful and meaningful change for People of Determination in our Emirati community. We look forward to future projects proudly led by People of Determination and take pride in our dedication to transparency. Through our platform, we aim to empower our HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafés) partners to make informed environmental decisions and support local agriculture."