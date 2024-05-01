Abu Dhabi flights: New check-in service opens for passengers

Photos: Supplied

A new city check-in service has opened in Mussafah for passengers travelling through the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

It is the second facility to be launched this year after the introduction of a similar service in Yas Mall in February.

The Morafiq check-in facility in Mussafah’s Shabia-11 will be offered for Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Wizz Air, and Egypt Air flights. Apart from these two services, there is an existing facility for check-in at Terminal 1 of Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port.

With the latest offering, residents in Mussafah no longer need to go to Yas Mall or Zayed Port but have a check-in service closer to their homes, ensuring a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

“Drop your bags 24 to 4 hours before your flight departure and get the boarding pass at your convenience. No more waiting in check-in queues at the airport,” Morafiq said in a statement.

The check-in service in Mussafah has been introduced through a collaboration between Etihad Airport Services, Abu Dhabi Airports, and OACIS Middle East.

The check-in desk operates daily between 10am to 10pm. Check-in charges are Dh35 per adult (passengers above 12 years), Dh25 per child (children aged 12 years and below), and Dh15 per infant (infants aged two years and below).

Passengers can contact the 24-hour toll-free line for further queries: +971 800 667 2347.

Location: Al Arzaq Street, Mussafah Shabia - 11 (Behind Al Madina Hypermarket)

