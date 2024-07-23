E-Paper

Abu Dhabi: Moving to a new home? How to set up water, electricity connection

If you are a tenant registered with Tawtheeq, then your utility accounts will be set up for you

File Photo. Image for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 12:21 PM

First, register with Tawtheeq, the emirate's registry for tenancy contracts. All property owners and management companies in Abu Dhabi city and nearby areas are legally required to register with the system, which simplifies the rental process.

If you are a tenant registered with Tawtheeq, then your utility accounts with Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) will be set up for you, using the name shown on your tenancy contract. The first bill will be issued in a month.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If you are an owner, or a tenant not registered with Tawtheeq, you will need to set up a separate account with ADDC.


Registration with Tawtheeq

If you rent property through a management company, they will likely complete your registration for you upon signing the lease.

However, if you are a tenant who has not been registered with the system, you can do so by visiting an Abu Dhabi Municipality customer service centre, or through completing an e-form on the TAMM website. This also applies if you are a new owner who has just purchased property and is applying for registration.

Set up ADDC account

You can set up an account with ADDC through the website, or by visiting one of the branches. To know which branch offers this service, visit ADDC website's branch locator and select the 'Water and electricity request for new tenant' service.

When setting up an account, you will need to pay a refundable security deposit of Dh1,000 which will be included in the first bill. The deposit will be returned upon closure of the account, or it can be transferred to a new property.

Documents required

For tenants renting property:

  • Passport and Emirates ID
  • Family book (UAE nationals only)
  • Tenancy Contract
  • Previous account closing letter for the property you are moving into

For owners:

  • Passport and Emirates ID
  • Family book (UAE nationals only)
  • A copy of the valid premise ownership deed or the site plan, issued from AD Municipality
  • Previous account closing letter for the property you are moving into

An account closing letter (earlier known as a clearance certificate) would have been issued when the previous ADDC account for the property was closed. A copy can be obtained by contacting the landlord.

You can still set up your ADDC account if you do not currently have an Emirates ID; however, the card number must be provided within 40 days of the move-in application date.

After submitting the required documents, the customer will receive an email and SMS about the status of the utility accounts, usually within two days.

