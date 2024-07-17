Abu Dhabi launches smart robot to enhance traffic awareness

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Police launched a smart robot, with a structure similar to the human body, to interact with the public, answer queries, and enhance traffic awareness.

The robot answer questions and can be used in educational lectures. It can also instruct the public on guidelines such as the commitment to stopping when the 'Stop' sign is extended on a school bus.

Launched by the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, the robot has been programmed under the supervision of national cadres from the directorate.