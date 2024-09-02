Abu Dhabi launches sea-cage aquaculture project capable of producing 100 tonnes of fish yearly

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched the first sea cages aquaculture project in the Capital.

The project aims to contribute to relieving pressure on wild fisheries resources and addressing climate change impacts. It also seeks to support food security objectives in light of the increasing demand for seafood and encourage future investments in the sector.

The project consists of six floating sea cages, capable of producing 100 tonnes of fish annually. Targeted fish species included various local high value species such as Safi Arabi, Gabit, Shaam and Sheri, whereby 168,000 Safi Arabi, 122,000 Gabit, 100,000 Shaam, and 90,000 Sheri fish were released.

Located in the southeast of Delma Island within Al Dhafra Region, the project aims to conduct scientific studies and research on culturing local fish species using floating aquaculture cage systems and develop environmental protocols for sustainable sea-based aquaculture in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It will also be equipped with an advanced monitoring and data collection system, utilising artificial intelligence, which makes it the first of its kind in the Middle East.

It aims to implement solutions to manage aquaculture operations with high efficiency and will use environmental sensors to monitor marine water quality parameters, including: temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity and ammonia levels. This will also be augmented by underwater and surface cameras to track fish behaviour, feeding efficiency and a smart gateway for data transmission, powered by solar panels.