Abu Dhabi: Iranian expat wins Dh10 million in Big Ticket draw

He won the grand prize for series 263

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.
Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:33 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:34 PM

An Iranian expat, Hossein Ahmed Hashemi, won the grand prize of Dh10 million in the raffle draw, Big Ticket announced.

The expat won the prize in series 263 of the draw, held on June 3.


Big Ticket resumed operations after a month, following a temporary pause in April.


The pause was in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.

