Abu Dhabi: Iranian expat wins Dh10 million in Big Ticket draw

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:33 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:34 PM

An Iranian expat, Hossein Ahmed Hashemi, won the grand prize of Dh10 million in the raffle draw, Big Ticket announced.

The expat won the prize in series 263 of the draw, held on June 3.

