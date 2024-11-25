Abu Dhabi introduces blood-based biopsy test for colorectal cancer screening

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in partnership with M42, has introduced a non-invasive blood-based cancer screening for colorectal cancer, termed as liquid biopsy.

The liquid biopsy test for colorectal cancer plays a crucial role in risk stratification and early detection of tumours or precancerous growths in the colon but it does not replace colonoscopy, which is the gold standard for colorectal cancer diagnosis.

It will be provided as part of the (Ifhas) comprehensive health screening programme and is available at key healthcare centres of Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) and M42 across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Abu Dhabi is taking a crucial step in prioritizing community health by promoting early cancer detection. The introduction of an innovative and non-invasive test like liquid biopsy provides a more accessible and comfortable screening option for patients, reducing barriers and encouraging greater participation in regular screenings," said Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director General of ADPHC.

“This step will help boost early detection for colorectal cancer in Abu Dhabi and tackle one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. By offering a more accessible and non-invasive screening method, we aim to increase participation rates and improve outcomes, ultimately supporting a healthier future for the people of the UAE," said Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Deputy COO of M42.

Regular screening is the most effective strategy for preventing colorectal cancer and improving survival rates. The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi recommends routine colorectal cancer screening for all men and women over the age of 40.